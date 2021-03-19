Vickie M. Armstrong
COEUR D’ALENE — Vickie M. Armstrong, 60, formerly of Grangeville, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Kootenai Hopstial in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Homes and Cremation of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Lunders
Patricia L. Lunders, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Loretta J. Halfmoon
SPOKANE — Loretta J. Halfmoon, 87, of Lapwai, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph L. “Butch” Knapp
Ralph L. “Butch” Knapp, 76, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Alice D. Morris
Alice D. Morris, 87, of Clarkston died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Blenda May Henrichs
PULLMAN — Blenda May Henrichs, 83, of Moscow and formerly of Troy, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.