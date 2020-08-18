Dannie C. Bell
MCCALL — Dannie C. Bell, 68, of Riggins, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Wendell L. Wendt
Wendell L. Wendt, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rudy O. Swanson
Rudy O. Swanson, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cliff Stricklin
DEARY — Cliff Stricklin, 86, of Deary, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home in Deary. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Randall K. Gilmore
Randall K. Gilmore, 57, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Samuel S. Allman
SPOKANE — Samuel S. Allman, 52, of Culdesac, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gayle M. Danner
Gayle M. Danner, 73, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.