Irene C. Stanley
Irene C. Stanley, 96, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Riverview Adult Family Home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
James Lewis Elliot
James Lewis Elliot, 62, of Lewiston, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dan Kapalczynski
Dan Kapalczynski, 82, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.