Evelyn Hayhurst
KAMIAH — Evelyn “Marie” Hayhurst, 76, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
Jeannette Huntley
Jeannette L. Huntley, 70, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
Kasi Miller
Kasi Miller, 64, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Arrangements are pending with Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Linnea Stebnitz
Linnea Stebnitz, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are pending with Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.
William ‘Les’ Welch
William “Les” Welch, 101, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Arrangements are pending with Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Grace T. Church
Grace T. Church, 91 of Lewiston, died Jan. 2, 2023, at St Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ann Johnson
Barbara Johnson, 77, of Lenore, Idaho, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Hospital Center in Lewiston.
Stanley Berreth
Stanley Berreth of Desmet, Idaho, died recently at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is handling arrangements.
Christine L. Gray
Christine L. Gray, 66, of Moscow, died Friday Dec. 30, 2022, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jeanne Martin
Mary Jeanne Martin, 91, of Moscow, died Friday Dec. 30, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Carmen L. Miller
Carmen L. Miller, 59, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Maxine Rueppel
Wanda Maxine (Branting) Rueppel, 93, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Hill House Memory Care in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Bette Marie Johnson
Bette Marie Johnson, 84, of Centralia, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Gordon Dewitt Laird
Gordon Dewitt Laird, 83, of Worley, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
