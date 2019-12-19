Judy L. Johnson
Judy L. Johnson, 56, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack E. Forest
OROFINO — Jack E. Forest, 74, of Orofino, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Cliff D. Johnson
RICHLAND — Cliff D. Johnson, 44, of Sagle, Idaho, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.