Robert “Bob” Abbott
GRANGEVILLE — Robert “Bob” Abbott, 86, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Claudia A. (Wicks) Hepburn
Claudia A. (Wicks) Hepburn, 86, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wallace D. Rugg
Wallace D. Rugg, 98, of Lewiston, Died, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.