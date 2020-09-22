Dorothy Johnson
Dorothy Johnson, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Katherine’s Harmony House. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn K. McMillian
BOISE — Evelyn K. McMillian, 98, of Boise, formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Boise. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City is in charge of arrangements.
George E. Wheeler
George E. Wheeler, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.