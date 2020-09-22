Dorothy Johnson

Dorothy Johnson, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Katherine’s Harmony House. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn K. McMillian

BOISE — Evelyn K. McMillian, 98, of Boise, formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Boise. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City is in charge of arrangements.

George E. Wheeler

George E. Wheeler, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.