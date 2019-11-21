Letitia G. “Tish” Ruark
Letitia G. “Tish” Ruark, 80, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven D. Opie
GENESEE — Steven D. Opie, 73, of Genesee, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Home of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley L. Carey
PULLMAN — Shirley L. Carey, 91, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Home of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Vivian H. Adkins
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Vivian H. Adkins, 86, of Bellevue, Wash., and formerly of Pullman, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Bellevue.
Tammy R. Lupinacci
Tammy R. Lupinacci, 55, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack D. Rose
OROFINO — Jack D. Rose, 73, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret E. Orton
Margaret E. Orton, 86, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda L. West Forler
Linda L. West Forler, 77, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.