Peter I. Jacobs
Peter I. Jacobs, 63, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Hal E. Stevenson
MOSCOW — Hal E. Stevenson, 62, of Harvard, Idaho, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Tom W. Duffy
CULDESAC — Tom W. Duffy, 82, of Culdesac, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.