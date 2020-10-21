Marianne Clark
Marianne Clark, 79, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly A. Pelto
Beverly A. Pelto, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Rhoades
Kenneth Rhoades, 77, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Vess L. Brelsford
PULLMAN — Vess L. Brelsford, 92, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry A. Dirks
MOSCOW — Jerry A. Dirks, 84, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.