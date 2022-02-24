Samantha Garton
Samantha Garton, 33, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 21 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Ann Clausen
Linda Ann Clausen, 71, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Irwin Hamilton Caufield
Irwin Hamilton Caufield, 86, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Tressler
OROFINO — Lawrence Tressler, 73, of Peck, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James M. Cassetto
WENATCHEE — James M. Cassetto, 72, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Juanita F. Cloquet
Juanita F. Cloquet, 94, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
LaVon Behler
LaVon Behler, 95, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Royal Plaza Retirement in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.