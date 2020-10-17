Floyd C. Akins
SPOKANE — Floyd C. Akins, 81, of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Steven J. Mattoon
Steven J. Mattoon, 80, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Tim G. Wood
KAMIAH — Tim G. Wood, 91, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Elton B. McMillan
MOSCOW — Elton B. McMillan, 99, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas E. Schwartz
WHITE BIRD — Thomas E. Schwartz, 96, of White Bird, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Knutson
Robert L. Knutson, 84, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his Clarkston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Clinton J. Wilson
SPOKANE — Clinton J. Wilson, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.