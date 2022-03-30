Dustin Beyer
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Dustin Beyer, 37, of Twin Falls, Idaho, and formerly of Deary, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Shane M. Davidson
COLFAX — Shane M. Davidson, 47, of St. John, Wash., died Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Maurice E. “Moe” McGuckin
Maurice E. “Moe” McGuckin, 85, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jesse Allen Jackson
OROFINO — Jesse Allen Jackson, 59, of Orofino, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.