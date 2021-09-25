E. Timothy James
E. Timothy James, 59, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gail L. Lockard
SPOKANE — Gail L. Lockard, 79, formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Avalon Care Center in Spokane. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ollie Leon “Lee” Fruits
MOSCOW — Ollie Leon “Lee” Fruits, 84, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements
Mary S. Huddleston
Mary S. Huddleston, 69, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kristi Bowles
Kristi Bowles, 41, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary M. White
Mary M. White, 81, of Lapwai, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David M. Brume Sr.
David M. Brume Sr., 76, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.