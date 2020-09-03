Raymond L. Britain
Raymond L. Britain, 73, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center – the Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William A. Johnston
William A. Johnston, 90, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Paul J. Hines
Paul J. Hines, 80, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine M. Miranda
PULLMAN — Catherine M. Miranda, 61, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.