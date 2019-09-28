Jack R. Heuett
Jack R. Heuett, 87, of Culdesac, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Moser
Helen Moser, 96, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Blair
Betty J. Blair, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Lindsey
Betty Lindsey, 81, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.