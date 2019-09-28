Jack R. Heuett

Jack R. Heuett, 87, of Culdesac, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Moser

Helen Moser, 96, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Blair

Betty J. Blair, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Lindsey

Betty Lindsey, 81, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.