Dean L. Vettrus
PULLMAN — Dean L. Vettrus, 86, of Moscow, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Pullman Regional Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Howard E. Averill
DEARY — Howard E. Averill, 71, of Deary, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Kerry A. Kaufman
Kerry A. Kaufman, 49, of Clarkston, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffery M. Harris
Jeffery M. Harris, 44, of Lewiston, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.