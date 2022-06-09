BOISE — Gary W. Curtis Sr., 78, of Cottonwood and formerly of Grange-ville, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Boise.
Gerald Hadley Bates
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Gerald Hadley Bates, 92, of Viola, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Liberty Lake Adult Family Home in Liberty Lake, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.
Glen M. Smith
PULLMAN — Glen M. Smith, 83, of Palouse and of Pullman, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.
Brian Monroe Hanks
COEUR D’ALENE — Brian Monroe Hanks, 45, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene. English Funeral Chapel of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of the arrangements.
Ann M. Fronk
Ann M. Fronk, 81, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Prestige Health Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of the arrangements.
Elizabeth E. Hess
NEZPERCE — Elizabeth E. Hess, 77, of Nezperce, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of the arrangements.
Raymond D. Tucker
Raymond D. Tucker, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Roy A. Baldwin
Roy A. Baldwin, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth W. Baker
Kenneth W. Baker, 76, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dwain A. Carlson
Dwain A. Carlson, 86, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.