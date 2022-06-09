Gary W. Curtis Sr.

BOISE — Gary W. Curtis Sr., 78, of Cottonwood and formerly of Grange-ville, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Boise.

Gerald Hadley Bates

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Gerald Hadley Bates, 92, of Viola, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Liberty Lake Adult Family Home in Liberty Lake, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.

Glen M. Smith

PULLMAN — Glen M. Smith, 83, of Palouse and of Pullman, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.

Brian Monroe Hanks

COEUR D’ALENE — Brian Monroe Hanks, 45, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene. English Funeral Chapel of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of the arrangements.

Ann M. Fronk

Ann M. Fronk, 81, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Prestige Health Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of the arrangements.

Elizabeth E. Hess

NEZPERCE — Elizabeth E. Hess, 77, of Nezperce, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond D. Tucker

Raymond D. Tucker, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Roy A. Baldwin

Roy A. Baldwin, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth W. Baker

Kenneth W. Baker, 76, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dwain A. Carlson

Dwain A. Carlson, 86, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.