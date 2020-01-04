Kasey C. Cooper
PULLMAN — Kasey C. Cooper, 73, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Michael W. Smith
ANATONE — Michael W. Smith, 70, of Anatone, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jean E. Buchanan
Jean E. Buchanan, 99, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Howard D. Livengood Sr.
MOSCOW — Howard D. Livengood Sr., 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Palouse Hills Care Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.