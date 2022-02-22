Patricia J. Eickhoff
Patricia J. Eickhoff, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John H. Meyer
UNIONTOWN — John H. Meyer, 76, of Uniontown, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly McPherson
Beverly McPherson, 63, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Daily
Mary L. Daily, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond Ronald Klaudt
Raymond Ronald Klaudt, 96, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John Foster
John Foster, 72, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Danny Steve Gregory
OROFINO — Danny Steve Gregory, 74, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry B. Kolb
Terry B. Kolb, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.