Patricia J. Eickhoff

Patricia J. Eickhoff, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John H. Meyer

UNIONTOWN — John H. Meyer, 76, of Uniontown, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly McPherson

Beverly McPherson, 63, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. Daily

Mary L. Daily, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Ronald Klaudt

Raymond Ronald Klaudt, 96, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John Foster

John Foster, 72, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Danny Steve Gregory

OROFINO — Danny Steve Gregory, 74, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Terry B. Kolb

Terry B. Kolb, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.