Tonce R. Graves
Tonce R. Graves, 65, of Lenore, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 5:40 am
Tonce R. Graves
Tonce R. Graves, 65, of Lenore, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jane Burgess
Jane Burgess, 77, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Prestige Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel E. Bate
Daniel E. Bate, 70, of Kamiah, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley J. York
PULLMAN — Shirley J. York, 87, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Anthony ‘Tony’ Jentges
COTTONWOOD — Anthony “Tony” Jentges, 74, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Dexter L. Skomp
PULLMAN — Dexter L. Skomp, 81, of Palouse, died Friday Sept. 16, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Marilee Carrasco
Marilee Carrasco, 67, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin Borders
Marvin Borders, 77, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is handling arrangements.
Vincent McNall
Vincent McNall, 88, of Kooskia, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Lewiston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Marie Gortsema
Anna Marie Gortsema, 91, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.