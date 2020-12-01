Francis Dee Trott
ELK RIVER — Francis Dee Trott, 75, of Elk River, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael J. Penney
LAPWAI — Michael J. Penney, 72, of Lapwai, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his Lapwai residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon T. Hall
SPOKANE — Gordon T. Hall, 79, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Maurice R. Moneymaker
Maurice R. Moneymaker, 81, of Uniontown, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn J. Colwell
Evelyn J. Colwell, 65, of Asotin, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elsie Ann Ward
GRANGEVILLE — Elsie Ann Ward, 101, of Grangeville, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
June Santos
June Santos, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Johnston
MOSCOW — Barbara Johnston, 89, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Cadwallader
Marilyn Cadwallader, 66, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.