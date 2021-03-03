Carl Roy

Carl Roy, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie L. Randall

Leslie L. Randall, 65, of Lapwai, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph L. Ruark

Joseph L. Ruark, 49, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 1, 2021, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Tom E. Anderson

SPOKANE — Tom E. Anderson, 70, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Hospice House of Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.