Carl Roy
Carl Roy, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie L. Randall
Leslie L. Randall, 65, of Lapwai, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph L. Ruark
Joseph L. Ruark, 49, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 1, 2021, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Tom E. Anderson
SPOKANE — Tom E. Anderson, 70, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Hospice House of Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.