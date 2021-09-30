Dennis Sterns
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennis Stearns, 75, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene. Coeur d’Alene Cremation and Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne M. Hodges
KAMIAH — Wayne M. Hodges, 24, of Orofino, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Lolo Creek Campground near Kamiah. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Royce “Rob” Flowers
SPOKANE — Royce “Rob” Flowers, 70, of Orofino, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Spokane. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.