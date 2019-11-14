Frank Alfred Griffith
KENNEWICK — Frank Alfred Griffith, 92, of Kennewick and formerly of Orofino, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Kennewick. Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Steven John Norris
Steven John Norris, 55, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret N. Longeteig
Margaret N. Longeteig, 101, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.