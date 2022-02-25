Mark Beck

JULIAETTA — Mark Beck, 72, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Ann Killingsworth

Margaret Ann Killingsworth, 94, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Donna (Ellis) Taylor

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Donna (Ellis) Taylor, 73, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Rochester, Minn. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home of Rochester is in charge of arrangements.

Marion J. Gortsema

WHITE BIRD — Marion J. Gortsema, 94, of White Bird, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

William J. Turner

PULLMAN — William J. Turner, 81, of Pullman, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Danial Joseph McLaughlin

Danial Joseph McLaughlin, 55, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Sue Taylor

KAMIAH — Beverly Sue Taylor, 77, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marion M. Smith

KAMIAH — Marion M. Smith, 85, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lewiston Cascadia Care Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shio Wade

KOOSKIA — Shio Wade, 87, of Kooskia, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Generations at Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mitchell J. Anderson

STITES — Mitchell J. Anderson, 32, of Stites, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home will be caring for the arrangements.

Clayton Baker

KAMIAH — Clayton Baker, 86, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.