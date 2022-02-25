Mark Beck
JULIAETTA — Mark Beck, 72, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann Killingsworth
Margaret Ann Killingsworth, 94, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna (Ellis) Taylor
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Donna (Ellis) Taylor, 73, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Rochester, Minn. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home of Rochester is in charge of arrangements.
Marion J. Gortsema
WHITE BIRD — Marion J. Gortsema, 94, of White Bird, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
William J. Turner
PULLMAN — William J. Turner, 81, of Pullman, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Danial Joseph McLaughlin
Danial Joseph McLaughlin, 55, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Sue Taylor
KAMIAH — Beverly Sue Taylor, 77, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Marion M. Smith
KAMIAH — Marion M. Smith, 85, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lewiston Cascadia Care Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shio Wade
KOOSKIA — Shio Wade, 87, of Kooskia, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Generations at Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mitchell J. Anderson
STITES — Mitchell J. Anderson, 32, of Stites, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home will be caring for the arrangements.
Clayton Baker
KAMIAH — Clayton Baker, 86, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.