Charlene R. Schumacher
Charlene R. Schumacher, 83, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence B. Graham
Clarence B. Graham, 98, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Hutchins
BOISE — Mark Hutchins, 46, of Weippe, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
Morgan L. Marshall
Morgan L. Marshall, 77, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Slagle
COEUR d’ALENE — Dale Slagle, 96, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Lacrosse Health and Rehab Center in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda L. Rudolph
Wanda L. Rudolph, 89, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.