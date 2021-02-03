Maxine F. Hamilton
NEZPERCE — Maxine F. Hamilton, 95, of Nezperce, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Kuchmak
Michael Kuchmak, 94, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
James “Mick” C. Hammond
James “Mick” C. Hammond, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John Chesley Taylor
PULLMAN — John Chesley Taylor, 85, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jannett L. Romine-Dotson
COEUR D’ALENE — Jannett L. Romine-Dotson, 77, of Woodland, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Jeanine Perry
Helen Jeanine Perry, 83, of Pomeroy, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Riverview Residential Home in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.