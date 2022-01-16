Sharon (Jones) Hayes
Sharon (Jones) Hayes, 73, of Lewiston, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
