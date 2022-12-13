Gary Lee Hix
Gary Lee Hix, 80, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Loretta Snyder
Loretta Snyder, 65, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Heitstuman
MOSCOW — Robert Heitstuman, 52, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie Wilson
GENESEE — Leslie Wilson, 74, of Genesee, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James Mead
JULIAETTA — James Mead, 71, of Juliaetta, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Akre
PULLMAN — Edith Akre, 84, of Pullman, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marian Wise
MOSCOW — Marian Wise, 96, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor L. ‘Poof’ Wagner
GRANGEVILLE — Eleanor L. “Poof” Wagner, 92, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Roger G. Skinner
OROFINO — Roger G. Skinner, 70, of Orofino, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Jason L. Dreadfulwater
OROFINO — Jason L. Dreadfulwater, 41, of Orofino, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. Florence
Gary L. Florence, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Cliffton Thompson
Cliffton Thompson, 60, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Eller
STITES — Donald Eller, 67, of Stites, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Fowlkes
Linda Fowlkes, 82, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie ‘Midge’ Hayes
Marjorie “Midge” Hayes, 91, of Kamiah, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Jesse James Walker-Dillan
Jesse James Walker-Dillan, 31, of Kamiah, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Logan
OROFINO — Mary Logan, 73, of Orofino, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Dewayne Ellenwood
KAMIAH — Dewayne Ellenwood, 77, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Flowers
GREENCREEK — Doris Flowers, 79, of Greencreek, died Monday Dec. 5, 2022, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
William Gallion
KAMIAH — William Gallion, 86, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Huntington Hatch
KAMIAH — Huntington Hatch, 90, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Karlberg
Judy Karlberg, 80, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.