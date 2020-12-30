Charles E. Shively
Charles E. Shively, 19, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John C. Black
John C. Black, 75, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney J. Kelley
WINCHESTER — Rodney J. Kelley, 76, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth A. Rossiter
JULIAETTA — Elizabeth A. Rossiter, 78, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.