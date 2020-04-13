Betty Jo Barnes
Betty Jo Barnes, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Arrangements are pending with Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.
Marsha Ellis
Marsha Ellis, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Arrangements are pending with Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Kathryn Baker
Kathryn Baker, 94, of Lewiston, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Arrangements are pending with Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Thomasine Frazier
Thomasine Frazier, 89, of Lewiston, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.