Wade Brian Kelley
QUINCY, Wash. —Wade Brian Kelley, 56, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Quincy, Wash. Kayser’s Chapel of Memories of Moses Lake, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Anne Halvorson
PULLMAN — Patricia Anne Halvorson, 90, of Pullman, died, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Considerate Care Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Payne
MOSCOW — Shirley Payne, 90, of Troy, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Neil Manning
Neil Manning, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert F Roskam
Robert F. Roskam, 80, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carl H. Wade
SPOKANE — Carl H. Wade, 65, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Richardson-Brown funeral home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Raspone Jr.
Michael Raspone Jr., 82, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon A. Griffin
WINCHESTER — Sharon A. Griffin 81, of Winchester, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Todd J. Hemphill
Todd J. Hemphill, 56, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Norma J. Bradley
Norma J. Bradley, 84, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
