Donn J. Winn

Donn J. Winn, 73, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Cecil W. Chrisinger Jr.

Cecil W. Chrisinger Jr., 74, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Roger A. Gamet

PALOUSE — Roger A. Gamet, 68, of Palouse, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Laureen I. Poesy

Laureen I. Poesy, 75, of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Donald G. Hendrickson

CULDESAC — Donald G. Hendrickson, 92, of Anatone, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Daley Care in Culdesac. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Janice M. Walker

Janice M. Walker, 83, of Asotin, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.