Ava Lillian Gregory
KAMIAH — Ava Lillian Gregory, 91, of Kamiah, and longtime resident of Lewiston, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her son’s home in Kamiah. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte A. Jackle
MOSCOW — Charlotte A. Jackle, 88, of Moscow, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dale E. Coons
MESA, Ariz. — Dale E. Coons, 75 of Globe, Ariz., formerly of Stites, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.