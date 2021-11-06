Bruce Charles Stilwell
Bruce Charles Stilwell, 87, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Ellen Elaine Meisner
Ellen Elaine Meisner, 82, of Asotin, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
David J. Nordquist
PULLMAN — David J. Nordquist, 91, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Louis D. Card
Louis D. Card, 73, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Olivia Giedt
LENORE — Olivia Giedt, 75, of Lenore, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta Lou Howlett
Roberta Lou Howlett, 79, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Lewiston. The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Robert P. Reimers
NEZPERCE — Robert P. Reimers, 76, of Nezperce, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.