Katherine Ripley
MOSCOW — Katherine Ripley, 33, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan.7, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne L. Darby
MOSCOW — Wayne L. Darby, 84, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John Stauffer
TROY — John Stauffer, 74, of Troy, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Tamura
MOSCOW — Joyce Tamura, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary M. Clements
SPOKANE — Mary M. Clements, 83, formerly of Palouse, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Cornerstone Memory Care in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
J. Gary Browning
JULIAETTA — J. Gary Browning, 80, of Juliaetta, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.