Katherine Ripley

MOSCOW — Katherine Ripley, 33, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan.7, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne L. Darby

MOSCOW — Wayne L. Darby, 84, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

John Stauffer

TROY — John Stauffer, 74, of Troy, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Tamura

MOSCOW — Joyce Tamura, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mary M. Clements

SPOKANE — Mary M. Clements, 83, formerly of Palouse, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Cornerstone Memory Care in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

J. Gary Browning

JULIAETTA — J. Gary Browning, 80, of Juliaetta, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.