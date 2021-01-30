Ted S. Folk
Ted S. Folk, 95, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Francis “Frank” M. Ehrmantraut Jr.
Francis “Frank” M. Ehrmantraut Jr., 78, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirlee C. Hennigan
Shirlee C. Hennigan, 89, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.