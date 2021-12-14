William A. Greene
William A. Greene, 69, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jacqueline R. Styner
Jacqueline R. Styner, 86, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Generations of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Francisco A. Carrasco
Francisco A. Carrasco, 90, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Amick
Robert “Bob” Amick, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Generations Liberty House in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa C. Jensen
Lisa C. Jensen, 61, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Earl Patton
GRANGEVILLE — Earl Patton, 86, of Harpster, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Deanna Presnell
ST. MARIES — Deanna Presnell, 82, of St. Maries and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Valley Vista Care Center of St. Maries. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” F. Teichmer
William “Bill” F. Teichmer, 87, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Gail Croy
Brenda Gail Croy, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty M. Law
Betty M. Law, 85, of Lewiston, died Dec. 13, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marie Brown
POMEROY — Marie Brown, 83, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Memory Manor in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.