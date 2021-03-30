Seymour Arquette
PASCO — Seymour Arquette, 74, of Pasco and formerly of Lapwai, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Pasco. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home of Pasco is in charge of arrangements.
Robert E. Allan
PULLMAN — Robert E. Allan, 90, of Pullman, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Cora J. Patterson
Cora J. Patterson, 74, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Cecil Daniels
JULIAETTA — Cecil Daniels, 58, of Juliaetta, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert C. Mock
MOSCOW — Robert C. Mock, 87, of Moscow, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanne M. Yerkes
OROFINO — Jeanne M. Yerkes, 75, of Elk City, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela “Ann” Hibbard
Pamela “Ann” Hibbard, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewison. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.