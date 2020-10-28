Kenneth “Kenny” D. Jones
RICHLAND — Kenneth “Kenny” D. Jones, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home of Richland is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth “Kenny” D. Jones
