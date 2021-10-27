Craig Franklin Morris
PULLMAN — Craig Franklin Morris, 64, of Pullman, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Cloudy with light rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 4:26 am
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.