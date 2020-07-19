Donald R. Presnell
CRAIGMONT — Donald R. Presnell, 87, of Craigmont, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Rosemary Liedkie
MOSCOW — Rosemary Liedkie, 87, of Elk City, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marsha Ann Dodson
Marsha Ann Dodson, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.