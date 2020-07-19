Donald R. Presnell

CRAIGMONT — Donald R. Presnell, 87, of Craigmont, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Rosemary Liedkie

MOSCOW — Rosemary Liedkie, 87, of Elk City, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marsha Ann Dodson

Marsha Ann Dodson, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

