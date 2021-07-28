Robert Paul Gering
OROFINO — Robert Paul Gering, 77, of Orofino, died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Orofino. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin R. Gribble
Melvin R. Gribble, 96, of Harpster, Idaho, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila M. Thesan
Sheila M. Thesan, 79, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.