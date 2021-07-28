Robert Paul Gering

OROFINO — Robert Paul Gering, 77, of Orofino, died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Orofino. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin R. Gribble

Melvin R. Gribble, 96, of Harpster, Idaho, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Sheila M. Thesan

Sheila M. Thesan, 79, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.