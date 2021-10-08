Bill Parker
JULIAETTA — Bill Parker, 67, of Juliaetta, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Vern Donahue
MOSCOW — Vern Donahue, 84, of Moscow and formerly of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Fiscus
MOSCOW — Sharon Fiscus, 65, of Harvard, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Nilson
PULLMAN — Sandra Nilson, 82, of Albion, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Chester William Milton
Chester William Milton, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Cheryl I. Kallenback
WINCHESTER — Cheryl I. Kallenback, 77, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William H. “Bill” Gortsema
WHITE BIRD — William H. “Bill” Gortsema, 90, of White Bird, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Mary Jeanette Dimke
Shirley Mary Jeanette Dimke, 87, of Clarkston died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara J. Bartels
Barbara J. Bartels, 86, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.