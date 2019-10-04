Gladine P. Gortsema

WHITE BIRD — Gladine P. Gortsema, 94, of White Bird, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Minnie L. Hedler

Minnie L. Hedler, 90, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Forest Beckwith

Forest Beckwith, 81, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Prestige Care of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.