Susan McGarry
ANATONE — Susan McGarry, 72, of Anatone, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip A. Ruzicka
ELK CITY — Phillip A. Ruzicka, 61, of Elk City, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Henry L. Sugden
LAPWAI — The Rev. Henry L. Sugden, 91, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.