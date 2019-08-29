Thomas J. Fleming
OROFINO — Thomas J. Fleming, 85, of Orofino, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
L. Walter “Walt” Asbe
L. Walter “Walt” Asbe, 84, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda J. Enger
Wanda J. Enger, 77, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick W. Loseth
Patrick W. Loseth, 64, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in an auto accident in Lewiston on Bryden Canyon Road. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Jo Herres
POMEROY — Peggy Jo Herres, 68, of Pomeroy, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.