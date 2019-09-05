Marshall C. Yarborough
ELK CITY — Marshall C. Yarborough, 76, of Elk City, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Gail L. Fogleman
GRANGEVILLE — Gail L. Fogleman, 45, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Earl Butts
Billy Earl Butts, 89, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Tonya L. Watters
FENN — Tonya L. Watters, 43, of Fenn, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
James A. Scott
POMEROY — James A. Scott, 95, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Garfield County Hospital. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.