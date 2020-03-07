Carla K. Robertson
PULLMAN — Carla K. Robertson, 72, of Pullman, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Regency Senior Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donald D. Knapp
Donald D. Knapp, 91, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth “Ken” Tuning
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Kenneth “Ken” Tuning, 52, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Corvallis, Ore. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.